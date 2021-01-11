ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
Construction sector NOCs may be availed online now: Buzdar

  • Usman Buzdar said the construction sector has witnessed phenomenal growth.
APP 11 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that an online platform had been launched for provision of construction sector no-objection certificates (NOCs), after the success of 'One Window' system.

He was talking to Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, who called on him at his office and apprised him about his department's performance.

The minister also congratulated the CM over his recovery from the virus. The minister said the procedure for issuance of no-objection certificate (NOC) had been made easy by the development authorities.

CM Buzdar said that e-governance reforms had been introduced to create 'Ease of doing business' in the province. He expressed his satisfaction that various services including approval of maps, issuance of completion certificates, an NOC for change in the use of land and an NOC for private societies were being issued under one roof.

The system has been digitised and a time-frame of 30 days for approval of maps and completion certificate had been fixed, while an NOC for change in land use was given in 45-days, he added. Similarly, a time-frame of 60 to 75 days had been fixed for an NOC for the housing societies, he added.

The construction sector has witnessed phenomenal growth as the public service and development were the main agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the CM added.

