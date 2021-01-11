5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other cities of Punjab

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Lahore and other Central Punjab cities here on Monday.

As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) the tremors were felt in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree and other districts of the province.

The quake hit at a depth of 65 km while the epicenter was located in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

No loss of life or property reported in tremors.

Feeling the tremors, people came out of their houses by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

On October 18 last year, a moderate intensity earthquake had jolted upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Swat and adjoining areas. The intensity of tremors was recorded at 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale.