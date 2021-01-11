Pakistan
CM resumes his office after recovery
- He said that the journey of public service would be accelerated and development schemes completed on time to facilitate people.
11 Jan 2021
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday resumed his official responsibilities after recovery from coronavirus and chaired different meetings of ministers and officials.
He said that the journey of public service would be accelerated and development schemes completed on time to facilitate people.
The CM stressed that no conspiracy would be allowed to destabilise the country, adding that the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] had died a natural death. Nobody was interested in the politics of anarchy, as people want solution to their problems.
He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would continue its struggle for development of the country as a modern and prosperous nation with renewed vigour and zeal.
PM launches Pakistan's first instant Digital Payment System 'Raast'
CM resumes his office after recovery
No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR
PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations
COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population
Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours
NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit
Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit
Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally
Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday
Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes
PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts
Read more stories
Comments