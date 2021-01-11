ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
CAA issues strict COVID-19 SOPs for entering airports across Pakistan

Airport managers are personally supervising the implementation. Several passengers were denied entry into the airports for not following the SOPs set by the authority.
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Jan 2021

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued strict standard operating procedure (SOP)s for entering the airport across Pakistan amid resurge of COVID-19.

As per details, several passengers were denied entry into the airports for not following the SOPs set by the authority.

“No one either the passengers or airport staffers will be allowed to enter the airports’ premises without a facemask,” ARY News citing a source inside the CAA reported.

Airport managers are personally supervising the implementation, it added.

Furthermore, all airlines have also been directed to comply with the SOPs and ensure that their staffers wear a facemask and warned that strict action would be taken over violations.

On January 05, the authority updated its COVID advisory and A and B categories for international travel.

It has notified the new categories, A & B, for international travels wherein 23 countries now qualify in the former category which means people traveling to Pakistan from them will not have to take the mandatory pre-boarding COVID test.

China, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Australia are among the A-category countries according to CAA.

However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to make sure a negative COVID PCR report 90-hours prior to boarding.

