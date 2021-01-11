Markets
Syria issues tender to buy 200,000 tonnes wheat
- The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from Syria's General Establishment for Cereal Processing, Storage and Trade (Hoboob) is Jan. 18, traders said.
11 Jan 2021
HAMBURG: A Syrian state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase 200,000 tonnes of soft wheat for milling, European traders said on Monday.
The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from Syria's General Establishment for Cereal Processing, Storage and Trade (Hoboob) is Jan. 18, traders said.
Shipment is sought 60 days after contract award.
A separate tender from Syria to buy 25,000 tonnes of soft wheat closes on Jan. 11.
