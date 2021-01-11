ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Jan 11, 2021
World

Brexit, Covid threaten 250,000 small UK firms: study

  • The FSB meanwhile said that Britain's financial support measures in response to Covid-19 did not "keep pace" with tightening lockdown restrictions.
AFP 11 Jan 2021

LONDON: More than one quarter of a million small British businesses face bankruptcy this year without more state help amid coronavirus and post-Brexit trade fallout, a study showed Monday.

"A record number of small business owners are planning to close their firms over the coming twelve months, putting the UK on course to lose more than a quarter of a million businesses," the Federation of Small Businesses estimated after last month quizzing 1,401 firms on their outlooks.

The FSB meanwhile said that Britain's financial support measures in response to Covid-19 did not "keep pace" with tightening lockdown restrictions.

It added in its study that exporters were "feeling the strain as (the) new EU-UK trade deal beds in" following Britain's recent exit from European Union single market and customs union.

FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry called on the UK government look at how emergency debt facilities could help small businesses to survive.

And he urged the adoption of "transition vouchers" to help firms cope with uncertainty surrounding the Brexit trade deal that came into force on January 1.

"Our exporters are trying to get across what a new EU-UK trade agreement means for them without the cash they need to make adjustments," Cherry said.

"Direct funding to help them manage new obligations in the form of transition vouchers is urgently needed.

"This government can stem losses and protect the businesses of the future -- but only if it acts now," he added.

Brexit, Covid threaten 250,000 small UK firms: study

