South Korean group tenders for 75,000 tonnes wheat from US/Canada
11 Jan 2021
HAMBURG: A group of South Korean flour mills has issued a tender to buy about 75,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and Canada, European traders said on Monday.
The tender deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 12. A range of different wheat types is sought for arrival in South Korea in April 1-30, 2021.
Some 50,000 tonnes was sought from the United States and around 25,000 tonnes from Canada. The group is requesting offers including for soft white wheat, hard red winter wheat and northern spring wheat, they said.
