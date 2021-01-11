Sindh reports new 1,547 cases, nine deaths in past 24 hrs

Chief Minster Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the province reported 1,547 new coronavirus cases and nine fatalities in a single day.

Giving daily briefing about COVID-19, the Chief Minister said that in past 24 hours the province tested 14,137 samples for coronavirus.

“We have so far conducted 2,498,749 tests,” said the Chief Minister, adding that the overall death toll in the province stands at 3,708.

During the period 2,852 recovered from the virus.

“We have currently 17,250 COVID-19 patients,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah once again pointed out that most of the Sindh cases-1,258 out of 1547- are reported from Karachi with districts East and South reporting nearly 800 of them.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has claimed 46 more lives in the country during the aforementioned period, lifting the countrywide death toll from the disease to 10,644.

A total of 44,410 samples were tested, out of which 2,899 turned to be positive. The number of recovered patients stands at 456,969. 2,278 of the Covid-19 patients under treatment are said to be in critical condition.