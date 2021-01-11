ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Russia to try out 'Sputnik-Light' COVID vaccine to make it go further

  • The slimmed-down vaccine will be tested on 150 people in Moscow and St Petersburg, a government clinical trials register showed.
  • Sputnik-Light' can serve as an effective temporary solution for many countries, which are experiencing a peak of coronavirus infection.
Reuters 11 Jan 2021

MOSCOW: Russia will conduct a clinical trial of a one-dose "Sputnik-Light" version of its coronavirus vaccine, authorities said on Monday, describing it as a possible "temporary" solution to help countries with high infection rates make it go further.

The slimmed-down vaccine will be tested on 150 people in Moscow and St Petersburg, a government clinical trials register showed.

According to authorities, over a million Russians have so far been inoculated with the original two-dose version of Sputnik V, named after the Soviet-era satellite that triggered the space race in a nod to the project's geopolitical importance for Moscow.

The two-dose vaccine will remain the main version used in Russia, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which is responsible for marketing Sputnik V abroad, said on Monday.

The one-dose version could, however, be used for export.

"'Sputnik-Light' can serve as an effective temporary solution for many countries, which are experiencing a peak of coronavirus infection," Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is covering the costs of the Sputnik-Light trial, said.

Several governments are considering ways to stretch scarce supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, including by delaying second doses and reducing dose sizes.

The aim is to maximise the number of people who have at least partial immunity, thereby potentially reducing the number of severe cases and lessening the burden on healthcare systems.

The two Sputnik doses are delivered using different inactive viruses, known as vectors, and some Russian manufacturers are finding the second less stable to produce, leading to a surplus of the first component.

Last month, Russia shipped 300,000 vials of the Sputnik V vaccine to Argentina, its first major international vaccine delivery. The shipment was made up only of the first component, drawn from this surplus batch, Reuters reported.

President Vladimir Putin has said the single dose will provide less protection than the two doses but "will still reach 85%".

The Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine says it is more than 91% effective after the two-dose course.

Gamaleya Institute director Alexander Gintsburg has said that protective immunity after just the first shot of Sputnik V lasts around 3-4 months, the TASS news agency reported.

Coronavirus Vaccine Covid19 Vaccine Sputnik V vaccine Sputnik light

Russia to try out 'Sputnik-Light' COVID vaccine to make it go further

No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR

PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters