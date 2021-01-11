NEPRA notifies Rs 1.6 per unit increase for Oct, Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday notified Rs1.6 per unit increase for October and November 2020 under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

The regulator conducted public hearing on December 30, on the petition filed by Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA).

The CPPA had sought Rs1.52 per unit increase in the tariff for the said months. The authority has approved Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA) of Rs 0.2925/kWh, having impact of Rs.2.9 billion for the month of October 2020, and positive FCA Rs 0.7696/kWh, having impact of Rs 5.5 billion for the month of November 2020.

The FCA would be charged in the billing month of January 2021 to all consumer categories of ex-WAPDA distribution companies, except lifeline consumers and K-Electric. The FCA would remain applicable only for one month.