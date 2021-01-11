World
UK pledges $4bn to nature and biodiversity protection
11 Jan 2021
LONDON: Britain will allocate 3 billion pounds ($4 billion) over five years to projects aimed at protecting and restoring nature and biodiversity, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
The money will come from an existing commitment of 11.6 billion pounds for international climate finance.
"We will not achieve our goals on climate change, sustainable development or preventing pandemics if we fail to take care of the natural world that provides us with the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe," Johnson said in a statement.
