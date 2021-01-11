Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa port arrivals seen at 1.165mn tonne by Jan 10

ABIDJAN: Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.165 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Jan. 10, exporters estimated on Monday, down 6.9% from the same period last season.

This weekly data has been adjusted using CCC data from the end of December.

About 44,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 43,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Jan. 1 and Jan. 10 for a total of 87,000 tonnes, down from 140,000 tonnes during the same period last season.