ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Business as usual for EU banks in 'open' London, says Bank of England

  • Britain is keen to maintain the City of London's attractiveness as a global financial centre after full access to the EU, hitherto its biggest customer, ended last month.
  • Overall, the Prudential Regulation Authority's (PRA) approach to the supervision of international banks remains stable and consistent following the UK's withdrawal from the EU.
Reuters 11 Jan 2021

LONDON: European Union banks' branches in London should see no major change in how they are supervised following Britain's formal departure from the bloc last month, the Bank of England's supervisory arm said on Monday.

Britain is keen to maintain the City of London's attractiveness as a global financial centre after full access to the EU, hitherto its biggest customer, ended last month.

Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and other leading EU banks have major operations in London, and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said last week that Britain should remain open to financial firms from the rest of the world.

"Overall, the Prudential Regulation Authority's (PRA) approach to the supervision of international banks remains stable and consistent following the UK's withdrawal from the EU," the BoE said in a statement on Monday.

"Those firms which have operated in the UK for some time as either branches or subsidiaries should find the proposals to be in line with their experience of the PRA's supervision."

The BoE published a consultation paper on updating how it will supervise international banks in London, which is home to 150 branches and 90 subsidiaries of banking groups from around the world.

Many banks in London have opened new hubs in the bloc to avoid being cut off from the EU.

"The shift has corresponded to a proportion of the revenues and assets of UK-based investment banks moving to their EU entities," the BoE said.

The BoE said it wants to make sure that foreign banks in London have adequate safeguards and controls on how they book stock, bond and derivatives transactions.

"The PRA remains open to highly integrated global booking arrangements, provided that they are effectively controlled and the PRA has sufficient visibility of the group risks," the BoE said.

There are 66 banks from the EU seeking permission to operate as a branch in Britain, leading to a significant increase in the proportion of UK banking assets that will be represented by branches, the BoE said.

Bank of England Deutsche Bank Societe Generale EU banks global financial centre Prudential Regulation Authority European Union banks

Business as usual for EU banks in 'open' London, says Bank of England

No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR

PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters