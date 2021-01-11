ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
SC directs petitioners to submit case papers in Shahzeb murder case

  • The court also issued notice to the aggrieved family of Shahzeb Khan.
APP 11 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, Monday, while hearing appeals against convictions in Shahzeb murder case directed the petitioner's counsel to submit case papers to the court in a proper arrangement.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by Shahrukh Jatoi and two other accused against the life imprisonment sentence.

The court also issued notice to the aggrieved family of Shahzeb Khan.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Sardar Latif Khosa counsel for the Petitioners said that sentence should be commuted after both parties agreed on compromise.

Justice Qazi Amin asked the counsel to submit agreement between the parties to court.

He asked the counsel that his documents were not properly arranged. Submit papers again in proper arrangements, he added.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for three weeks.

Shahzeb Khan, 21, son of a DSP was gunned down on December 24, 2012 in Defence Housing Society Karachi.

Jatoi, and his friend Siraj Talpur were sentenced to death while his younger brother Sajjad Talpur and their cook Ghulam Murtaza Lashari were awarded life in prison by an anti-terrorism court.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) appellate bench, however, overturned their sentences and sent the case back to a sessions court to conduct trial of the suspects afresh.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had set aside the SHC November 28 verdict that had paved the way for the release of Shahrukh Jatoi and others on bail.

