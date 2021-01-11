ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
SCCI asks govt to withdraw hike in electricity tariff

  • Bilour demanded withdrawal in recent hike in electricity tariff.
APP 11 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has demanded the government to withdraw the increase in electricity tariff up to Rs1.6 per unit on the head of fuel price adjustment as pandemic had left industries and businesses reeling.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Sherbaz Bilour, president of SCCI while talking to different delegations of traders and industrialists here at his office said that the businesses and industrial sector have hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic and being faced difficult to revive under the persistent unfavourable environment.

Bilour said the hike in electricity rate would further escalate industrial productivity as traders would not be able to pay off heavy bills and increase financial depression under the present uncertain and unfavourable conditions.

The SCCI chief said that National Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had already made an increase of 29 paisa per unit in the electricity tariff on the head of fuel adjustment in the month of October, Sherbaz Bilour said that the NEPRA has again made an increase of Rs1.6 per unit for October and November.

As for November's fuel price adjustment, he said that the increase in electricity price will be by Rs0.77 per unit. He added that the increase in the price of electricity will impose an additional burden of Rs8.40 billion on consumers.

SCCI chief said the recent hike in electricity tariff would affect the national economy, especially the manufacturing sector, which would subsequently halt the industrial process.

Bilour demanded withdrawal in recent hike in electricity tariff and urged the government to provide the business community with relief.

