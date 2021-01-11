ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Italian steelmaker Tenaris to work with Edison, Snam on green hydrogen

  • The project will mark the first time hydrogen has been used on an industrial scale to decarbonise the steel sector in Italy.
  • Green hydrogen can represent the ideal solution to decarbonise some key industrial sectors, in particular to produce zero-emission steel in the long term.
Reuters 11 Jan 2021

MILAN: Italy's Tenaris will work with energy groups Edison and Snam on plans to use green hydrogen at one of its Italian steel mills, the companies said on Monday.

The project will mark the first time hydrogen has been used on an industrial scale to decarbonise the steel sector in Italy.

Hydrogen today is too expensive for widespread use but as costs fall, governments see it as a replacement for fossil fuels in areas where electrification is not an easy solution.

Last year Italy said it was targeting investments in the sector of around 10 billion euros ($12.2 billion) to 2030, saying it could be used in transport, heavy industry and natural gas pipelines.

"Green hydrogen can represent the ideal solution to decarbonise some key industrial sectors, in particular to produce zero-emission steel in the long term," Snam CEO Marco Alvera said.

The project aims to install a 20 megawatt electrolyser at Tenaris's Dalmine plant in northern Italy to allow the company to use green hydrogen instead of natural gas.

It might also involve the construction of a storage site to stock high-pressure hydrogen produced through electrolysis.

"Green" hydrogen is a zero-carbon fuel made by electrolysis, using renewable power from wind and solar to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

European industry already uses millions of tonnes of hydrogen each year but it is mostly produced from coal or natural gas which is much cheaper than green hydrogen.

Snam, which makes most of its revenue from gas transport in Italy, has pledged to spend more on new green business lines like hydrogen.

Edison, which is owned by French power giant EDF, recently sold exploration and production assets as part of its strategy to focus on clean energy.

hydrogen technology Tenaris Italian steelmaker green hydrogen

Italian steelmaker Tenaris to work with Edison, Snam on green hydrogen

No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters