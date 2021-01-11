World
Biden names ex-diplomat Burns for CIA chief
- Burns, a former deputy US secretary of state who served 33 years as a US diplomat.
Updated 11 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden will nominate longtime former career diplomat William Burns to lead the CIA, his transition team said in a statement on Monday.
Burns, a former deputy US secretary of state who served 33 years as a US diplomat, is currently the president of the international affairs think tank the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
