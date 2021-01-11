NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase in the price of electricity by Rs 1.06 per unit.

According to a statement issued by NEPRA, the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) had requested an increase of Rs1.529 per unit for Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the months of October and November 2020.

As per the statement, NEPRA held a public hearing on the two-month FCA on December 30, 2020 and approved an increase in the price of electricity by Rs 1.06 per unit.

The adjustments increases of Rs.0.2925/kWh and Rs.0.7696/kWh for the months of October 2020 and November 2020 respectively will be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers of all the XWDISCOs, stated NEPRA.

NEPRA said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the months of October 2020 and November 2020 by the XWDISCOs. XWDlSCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of October 2020 and November 2020 in the billing month of January 2021.

While effecting the Fuel Adjustment Charges, the concerned XWDISCOs shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order, it said.

On the other hand, the latest hike in the price of electricity would impose an additional burden of Rs8.40 billion on consumers.