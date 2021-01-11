ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
India battle to draw in third Test against Australia

  • They resumed day five at 98-2, needing a further 309 runs after being set a huge 407 to win when Australia declared their second innings at tea Sunday on 312 for six.
AFP 11 Jan 2021

SYDNEY: A courageous and injury-wracked India pulled off a remarkable draw in a tense third Test against Australia Monday as they survived against the hosts' much-vaunted bowling attack to take the series into a decider.

They resumed day five at 98-2, needing a further 309 runs after being set a huge 407 to win when Australia declared their second innings at tea Sunday on 312 for six.

The visitors clung on to reach 334 for five at the close, still 73 runs adrift, leaving the series locked at 1-1 ahead of the final Test in Brisbane, starting Friday.

India australia Test in Brisbane injury wracked India

