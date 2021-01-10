ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
300 percent mangroves increased in Pakistan during 1990: SAPM

  • He said, “95 percent of mangrove forests in the country were in the Indus delta in Sindh".
APP 10 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday said mangroves covered an area of 477 square km in 1990 in Pakistan and have now expanded to cover 1,463 square km showing an increase of 300 per cent.

In a video message the SAPM said, Pakistan was the only country which had immense production of mangroves than any other country.

He said, “95 percent of mangrove forests in the country were in the Indus delta in Sindh".

He added that WWF, IUCN and Sindh government had played a pivotal role in increasing mangroves in the country.

"We would increase one billion mangroves under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project", he remarked.

Recent researches mentioned that mangrove forests were one of the most productive ecosystems on earth. They were not only useful for climate change mitigation and adaptation but, also act as natural fortresses.

Mangroves were also proven to protect against tsunamis and cyclones, he added.

