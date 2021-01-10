ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Jan 10, 2021
Jadeja dislocates thumb, Pant in pain in Sydney

  • Pant was replaced by Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps for Australia's second innings but the experienced reserve would not be able to bat.
Reuters 10 Jan 2021

SYDNEY: India's Ravindra Jadeja has dislocated his left thumb, the team said on Sunday, making it highly unlikely that the all-rounder will play any further part in the third test against Australia.

The news on Rishabh Pant, who was also sent for scans after being hit by an Australian bouncer while batting on Saturday, was more promising, however.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was still suffering some pain in his elbow and undergoing treatment, the team said.

Pant was replaced by Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps for Australia's second innings but the experienced reserve would not be able to bat.

With Australia having extended their lead to 250 runs with seven wickets in hand in the first 90 minutes on day four, India look likely to need a big batting effort in their second innings to avoid going 2-1 down in the four-match series.

The loss of Jadeja will be a major blow to the tourists and not just for his batting.

He took four wickets with his accurate and astute left-arm spin bowling in Australia's first innings, which he ended with a brilliant piece of fielding to run out Steve Smith.

