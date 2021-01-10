ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Thailand reports 245 new coronavirus cases

  • The tally included 21 cases imported from abroad.
Reuters 10 Jan 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 245 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 10,298 since the outbreak started last year.

The tally included 21 cases imported from abroad, most of which were found in state quarantine, according to the country's COVID-19 taskforce.

