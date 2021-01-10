World
Tokyo reports 1,494 new daily coronavirus infections
- Japan declared a limited state of emergency in Tokyo and three prefectures neighbouring the capital on Thursday to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections.
10 Jan 2021
TOKYO: Tokyo reported 1,494 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, its government said, the lowest number of daily cases since Tuesday.
Comments