ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 22.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 90.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Sports

ICC probes racist crowd abuse after fans ejected from Sydney Test

  • Australian great Shane Warne called the crowd behaviour on Saturday shameful.
AFP 10 Jan 2021

SYDNEY: Cricket chiefs have launched an investigation into allegations of racist abuse of the India team from sections of the crowd in the third Test, as six people were ejected and play halted for nearly 10 minutes Sunday.

The International Cricket Council probe followed Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah apparently being targeted while they fielded by the boundary ropes of the Sydney Cricket Ground late Saturday.

In a second incident, play was halted just before the tea break on Sunday when Siraj ran from the fine leg boundary towards the umpires, pointing into the crowd.

It was not immediately clear what had been said, but police were seen removing six men from their seats.

Cricket Australia issued an apology to India and said anyone found guily of racist abuse would face a ban.

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour," said Cricket Australia's head of Integrity and Security Sean Carroll. "If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket.

"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday," it added.

"Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police.

"As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent."

The Times of India newspaper said that the fans on Saturday had been drunk. "Bumrah and Siraj were called monkeys, wanker and motherf***** by the people almost throughout the time they were fielding," it claimed.

Australian great Shane Warne called the crowd behaviour on Saturday shameful.

"Disgraceful to be honest, absolutely disgraceful," he said while commentating on the match. "Let's hope they come down heavy and find the culprits."

Only 10,000 fans -- a quarter capacity -- are allowed into the Sydney Cricket Ground each day due to coronavirus concerns, making their chants and shouts more clearly heard.

Sydney Cricket Ground Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Siraj Cricket chiefs racist abuse ICC probes racist crowd abuse

