Cases against Zardari fixed for hearing

INP 10 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday fixed six cases of former president and Pakistan People's Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for hearing on January 12, 18 and 19.

Asif Zardari's bail plea in the fake accounts case will be heard on January 12. Six cases related to the fake accounts case will be heard in the next two weeks.

It is relevant to note that the court has already issued arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in a case relating to a suspicious transaction worth Rs8 billion.

The IHC has set a case hearing of fake accounts on January 19 while on the other hand, the court will hear Zardari's three applications seeking to throw out a supplementary reference in the fake accounts case. Earlier, the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday extended the bail of Zardari until January 12 in a case relating to suspicious transactions. Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani heard the case.

As the hearing began, NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar told the court that an amended application for an extension in bail, as ordered by the court, has not yet been filed.

