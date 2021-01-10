This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed "Privatising PSEs only solution?" carried by the newspaper on Saturday. The writer, Farhat Ali, has advocate the privatisation of all public sector entities as the only way through which the national exchequer could be insulated against further losses. But I disagree with the writer only to the extent that certain PSEs or strategic PSEs must not be privatised. For example, you cannot privatise Pakistan Railways and PIA for strategic or defence reasons. The government needs to take concrete steps aimed at bringing about massive improvement in its performance. Bernard Malamud had famously said, 'If your train is on the wrong track, every station you come to is the wrong station'.

Humayun Khan (Karachi)