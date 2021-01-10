ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
Pakistan

Mandviwalla urges FPCCI to play active role against NAB's actions

Recorder Report 10 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla here on Saturday urged the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to resist National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by playing active role against bureau's actions against business community.

FPCCI should come strong against NAB by not allowing it to threaten the business community in the private transactions, Saleem emphasized while speaking to members of FPCCI executive committee at Federation House.

He noted that NAB's mandate is restricted to look into use of public money and it has no role at all to interfere in private transactions.

"There is no need of legislation as NAB explicitly deals with misuse of public money," he stated in response to the demands of legislation to deter NAB to take action against business community.

Saleem said that he had raised voice against NAB and called upon the business community to follow his footsteps in this regard. He urged FPCCI to take a strong position in the capacity of an institution so that business community should be taken seriously.

He supported the demand of business community for a national charter on economy and stressed upon its need for sustainable economic growth.

Mandviwalla, however, felt that this charter should come from the platform of FPCCI and proposed that the body should come up with a proper draft for this charter of economy so that discussion could take place at highest level.

He said that all political parties, army and judiciary want development of economy and felt that business community has the leading role in it by coming up on front. He suggested that management and operation of industrial areas of Karachi should be taken over by business community so that the issues in these areas could be resolved. He also proposed that industrial estates like SITE and Korangi should be shifted to special economic zones so that these could be managed in a better way.

Earlier, President FPCCI Mian Naser Hayat Maggo talked about the issues of business community and also spoke about the actions of NAB against business community by urging Deputy Chairman to help in legislation in this regard.

He also proposed national charter on economy and said that it is the "way forward" in economic development and prosperity of the country.

