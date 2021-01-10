Anti-polio drive in Sindh from tomorrow

ANL
28.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC
16.45
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL
22.81
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN
90.76
Increased By
▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP
9.67
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO
10.54
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC
113.45
Decreased By
▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL
50.00
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL
21.33
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL
27.53
Decreased By
▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL
17.38
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL
15.20
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC
85.44
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL
6.32
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL
28.70
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO
35.90
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL
4.07
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM
16.31
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF
44.16
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL
42.59
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL
12.76
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER
10.61
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL
98.73
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL
26.30
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC
9.98
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK
1.10
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP
46.99
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG
89.19
Decreased By
▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY
31.63
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL
1.28
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
Comments are closed on this story.