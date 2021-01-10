GB ministers discuss projects with Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Gilgit-Baltistan provincial ministers on Saturday called on Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur and discussed the future development process in Gilgit-Baltistan.

GandaPur said that the federal government and the Gilgit-Baltistan provincial government would accelerate the development process through a joint strategy, giving priority to health, education, tourism, minerals and hydel power.

He said the federal government was planning to provide billions of rupees to the health, education and tourism sectors. Revolutionary changes will take place in Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.