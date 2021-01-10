ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
Jan 10, 2021
Railways' freight revenue to be doubled very soon: Swati

Recorder Report 10 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Saturday revealed that the annual freight revenue of Pakistan Railways was Rs11 billion last year, which would be doubled very soon.

He said this during a press conference at Divisional Superintendent Office Karachi.

"If I can not expand freight service then railways' will crumble," said the Railways minister while vowing for enhancing the freight earnings.

He said that one of his prime targets would be completely overcoming the losses and transforming the railways into a profit-earning entity.

The federal minister viewed that railways' schools and hospitals would be outsourced in order to provide best educational and medical facilities to railways' employees and their children.

He emphasised the role of media in making him and his department accountable before the nation while repeatedly stressing media's role as the fourth pillar of the state.

Prior to that the federal minister visited Cantt Station, City Station, various stations of KCR loop and green line interchange area, Diesel shed and Hassan hospital under railways administration.

