FCCI seeks technology transfer, duty-free access to US markets

FAISALABAD: Technology transfer plus easy and duty free access to American markets is imperative for a quantum jump to the bilateral trade and in this connection serious efforts are being made from both sides, said US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez in Lahore.

The US CG was addressing a Zoom meeting with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCC) president Engr Hafiz Ihtasham Javed. It was also attended by noted exporters to the US.

Appreciating the efforts of Pakistan in controlling environmental pollution, she said some American investors are exploring opportunities to assemble Electric Vehicles (EV) in Pakistan. She admitted that the law and order situation has improved considerably and she will convince American investors to exploit new and emerging business opportunities in Pakistan. She also introduced her team and said she will try to hold a direct and face to face meeting with the Faisalabad based industrialists dealing with US buyers.

The US Commercial Counselor for Pakistan John Coronado said the US and Pakistan have deep trading ties which could be further extended for the benefit of the both countries. Other members of the US consulate were also present during this Zoom meeting.

Earlier Engr Hafiz Ihtasham Javed introduced Faisalabad and FCCI and told that this dynamic city is bursting with a population of 3.2 million. It is the third biggest and important city of Pakistan. "Seventy percent textile exports are originated from this city while 80-90 percent textile units are also housed in it", he said and added that it is strategically in the heart of Pakistan and thus it is most suitable place to make exports to any country via seaports or through upcountry road links with China and Central Asian estates.

He categorically said we need business instead of aid from the US for which America should allow duty free access to Pakistani exports on the pattern of the EU. He also mentioned free trade agreements with China and other countries and said the US should also consider such arrangements to further develop our bilateral trade.

The online meeting was also attended by vice president Rana Ayub Aslam Manj, Syed Zia Alimdar Hussain, Muzammil Sultan, Mughis Khokhar, Kashif Zia and Engr Bilal Jamil while SVP Chaudhary Talat Mahmood offered vote of thanks.-PR

