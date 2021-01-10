ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FCCI seeks technology transfer, duty-free access to US markets

Updated 10 Jan 2021

FAISALABAD: Technology transfer plus easy and duty free access to American markets is imperative for a quantum jump to the bilateral trade and in this connection serious efforts are being made from both sides, said US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez in Lahore.

The US CG was addressing a Zoom meeting with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCC) president Engr Hafiz Ihtasham Javed. It was also attended by noted exporters to the US.

Appreciating the efforts of Pakistan in controlling environmental pollution, she said some American investors are exploring opportunities to assemble Electric Vehicles (EV) in Pakistan. She admitted that the law and order situation has improved considerably and she will convince American investors to exploit new and emerging business opportunities in Pakistan. She also introduced her team and said she will try to hold a direct and face to face meeting with the Faisalabad based industrialists dealing with US buyers.

The US Commercial Counselor for Pakistan John Coronado said the US and Pakistan have deep trading ties which could be further extended for the benefit of the both countries. Other members of the US consulate were also present during this Zoom meeting.

Earlier Engr Hafiz Ihtasham Javed introduced Faisalabad and FCCI and told that this dynamic city is bursting with a population of 3.2 million. It is the third biggest and important city of Pakistan. "Seventy percent textile exports are originated from this city while 80-90 percent textile units are also housed in it", he said and added that it is strategically in the heart of Pakistan and thus it is most suitable place to make exports to any country via seaports or through upcountry road links with China and Central Asian estates.

He categorically said we need business instead of aid from the US for which America should allow duty free access to Pakistani exports on the pattern of the EU. He also mentioned free trade agreements with China and other countries and said the US should also consider such arrangements to further develop our bilateral trade.

The online meeting was also attended by vice president Rana Ayub Aslam Manj, Syed Zia Alimdar Hussain, Muzammil Sultan, Mughis Khokhar, Kashif Zia and Engr Bilal Jamil while SVP Chaudhary Talat Mahmood offered vote of thanks.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FCCI seeks technology transfer, duty-free access to US markets

Federal cabinet to discuss economic, political issues

Balochistan situation discussed

Increasingly isolated Trump threatened with second impeachment

UfG reduction plan: SSGCL yet to introduce fixed bill tariff for Balochistan

SECP grants licence to two new REITs

China to counter 'unjustified' foreign trade and business laws

IMF spells out govt steps

FY 2021-22: FD issues budget circular to ministries, divisions

Senate elections: Punjab, KP govts put their weight behind reference

Ban on Gur exports likely

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.