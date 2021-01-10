ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
Azerbaijan keen to enhance trade with Pakistan

APP Updated 10 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada said on Saturday that his country was keen to further promote bilateral trade with Pakistan as both countries have tremendous scope to enhance trade and economic cooperation in many fields.

He said that Azerbaijan and Pakistan enjoyed excellent relations at political level, but trade and economic relations were not matching with them, therefore, there was a great need to focus on promoting trade relations that would yield highly beneficial results for the economies of both countries.

He was addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

Ali Alizada said that the people of Azerbaijan have great love for Pakistan and feel comfortable in doing business with it, therefore, Pakistan should seriously consider to expand trade cooperation with it.

He said that Azerbaijan has signed free trade agreements with 10 countries of the region including Russia, therefore, by investing in Azerbaijan and increasing trade cooperation with it, Pakistani investors could promote exports to all these regional countries.

He said that Covid-19 pandemic has caused some slowdown in trade activity between the two countries, but after the coronavirus was over, bilateral trade was expected to get a boost.

He said that Azerbaijan was interested in developing railways links and direct flights with Pakistan soon after the end of Covid-19.

He identified agriculture, industry, tourism, mining, hospitality and defence as potential areas of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The envoy said that Pakistani pharma companies have huge potential in his country and they should set up manufacturing plants in Azerbaijan.

