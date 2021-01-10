Malik Sarood elected president of LBA

LAHORE: Malik Sarood advocate here Saturday was elected president of the Lahore Bar Association (LBA) for the year 2021-22. He secured 2544 votes while his rival candidate Rao Sami of Hamid Khan led professional group obtained 2503. After the announcement of the results, the lawyers celebrated victories of their candidates on different seats and resorted to aerial firing besides dancing on the drum beats.

Rana Shahid Hussain and M.H Shaheen were elected vice presidents after securing 2410 and 2201 votes respectively. Rana Kausar Sulehri and Irfan A. Khichi were elected on one each seat of vice president from Model Town Courts and Cantonment Courts respectively.

On two seats of secretary, Ahmad Saad and Mudassir Butt were elected and bagged 2894 and 2760 votes respectively. Mian Farhat Saleem was elected joint secretary with 2546 votes while Rana Muhammad Akmal elected finance secretary after securing 1840 votes. As many as 10714 members of the association exercised their right to vote.

