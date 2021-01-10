French warplanes fly over Central African Republic

PARIS: French warplanes flew over the Central African Republic on Saturday for the first time since a disputed election last month, President Emmanuel Macron's office said. Macron's office said the flight took place at the request of President Faustin-Archange Touadera and with permission of a UN peacekeeper mission in the country.

The French president had condemned recent acts of violence during a phone call with Touadera, his office said, an apparent reference to a rebel advance which Touadera and the United Nations say has been mounted by former President Francois Bozize to thwart the election.

Touadera was declared the winner of the Dec. 27 election with more than 50% of votes cast in a single round, avoiding a run-off against any of 16 challengers. Many of the opposition candidates have demanded the election be annulled and for the vote to be repeated, citing irregularities and low turnout following violent clashes. French warplanes also flew over the Central African Republic four days before the vote.