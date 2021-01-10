Gold price falls

KARACHI: Another slump hit the local gold market as price of the yellow metal further plunged by Rs1300 per tola on Saturday, traders said. The fresh fall further pulled down gold price to Rs113,300 per tola. Price of gold per 10 grams also dropped by Rs1115 to Rs97,136 on the domestic market.

Gold was quoted trading for $1,850 per ounce, down by $43 on the world market. Silver was available for Rs1,300 per tola, down by Rs50; Rs1,114.54 per 10 grams, down by Rs42.86 and $25.45 per ounce, traders said.

