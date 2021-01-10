Meezan Bank declared 'best bank of Pakistan'

KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited has been recognized as the best bank of Pakistan by 5th Pakistan Banking Award - the most prestigious award in Pakistan's banking sector. The 'Best Bank of Pakistan' award was received by Meezan Bank President Irfan Siddiqui from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir at a ceremony here Friday night.

The Pakistan Banking Awards was organized by the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) and knowledge Partners A F Ferguson & Co. Pakistan Banking Award was launched in 2016 and is now considered the industry's definitive benchmark for excellence in banking.

Habib Bank Limited won awards in three categories including Best Bank for Small and Medium Businesses, Best Consumer Franchise Bank and Best Investment Banking Award. The National Bank of Pakistan was declared the Best Bank for Agriculture.

