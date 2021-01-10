Indonesian consul-general dies

KARACHI: Totok Prianamto, consul-general of Indonesia in Karachi, passed away in a hospital here on Saturday. He was a popular diplomat and worked tirelessly to promote bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Indonesia.

Totok Prianamto was very humble and always attended business and diplomatic events regularly.

He would visit chambers and associations to promote bilateral relations. He played a prominent role in enhancing imports of Indonesian palm oil and coal into Pakistan.

Majyd Aziz, founding chairman of the Pakistan Indonesia Business Forum, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the diplomat's family and the Indonesian consulate. Pakistan Indonesia Business Forum President Shamoon Zaki extended his deepest sympathies to Totok Prianamto's family members and all the staff at the Indonesian consulate in Karachi.

