Punjab govt launches 'green loan' scheme for kiln owners

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday launched a 'green loan' scheme for kiln owners to help them shift on ZigZag technology. The loan will be provided on an interest rate of 3 to 4 percent on easy installments. The scheme will be launched by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority with the cooperation of the Punjab Bank.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht announced this at a meeting convened here to review the performance of anti-smog committee. Makhdoom also heads this committee.

He said the loans will be disbursed under 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' of the Prime Minister and 'Rozgar Scheme' launched by the provincial government. Facilitation centres have been setup at tehsil level for disbursement of loans under this programme.

