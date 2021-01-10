Days of PTI govt numbered, claims PPP leadership

PESHAWAR: Provincial leadership of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has claimed the days of misrule by the PTI-led government had been numbered and said that after the ouster of Imran Khan's party the people would be able to elect their new rulers.

Speaking a news conference here at Press Club on Saturday, PPP Provincial Secretary Information, Senator Robina Khalid said that the time has come to get rid the nation from the present 'selected' and the 'incompetent' government. She said the PDM will intensify its ongoing 'anti-government' campaign to get rid of the "incompetent rulers who have made people's lives miserable".

Accompanied by the party's deputy secretary information, Gohar Inqelabi and others, she told the reporters that PPP will host the upcoming public rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which is going to be held on January 11 (Monday) in Swat. She added the party central and provincial leadership would address the rally.

Brushing aside the perceptions about difference in PDM, the PPP leader said that why the government was frighten, if it has no danger from the opposition parties alliance, saying that they are trying to hide performance and stubborn attitude.

She categorically said that the opposition parties were on the same page to get rid of the rulers who were creating hatred and unrest among the provinces through their "illegal moves and policies".

Senator Robina Khalid said PPP will participate in the upcoming Senate election. However, she vowed that her party will continue its protest till topping of the selected government.

Furthermore, she castigated Prime Minister Imran Khan for delay in visiting the Hazara community. No one can blackmail you, because you are selected and not elected, Robina Khalid, saying that those mourning on dead bodies couldn't be blackmailed by anyone.

She said the country is heading towards destruction since the PTI government has come into power. She noted that price-hike, unemployment have sharply increased while a substantial increase in fuel and medicines prices was witnessed during the last two years.

Gohar Inqelabi while speaking on the occasion severely criticized the incumbent PTI led federal government, saying that the present rulers had to run the country efficiently. He said that price hike and other ill-advised policies of the present government had served to "break the back of common people" living in every corner of the country.

