Markets
Bullion Rates
10 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Saturday (January 9, 2021).
==================================
In rupees per 10 gram In Rupees
==================================
KARACHI
----------------------------------
Gold Tezabi 24 CT 97136.00
Silver Tezabi 1114.54
----------------------------------
HYDERABAD
----------------------------------
Gold 24 CT 97090.00
Gold 22 CT 89000.00
Silver 1080.00
==================================
