Bullion Rates

Jan 10, 2021
APP 10 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Saturday (January 9, 2021).

==================================
In rupees per 10 gram    In Rupees
==================================
KARACHI
----------------------------------
Gold Tezabi 24 CT         97136.00
Silver Tezabi              1114.54
----------------------------------
HYDERABAD
----------------------------------
Gold 24 CT                97090.00
Gold 22 CT                89000.00
Silver                     1080.00
==================================

