KP land suitable for olive production: Governor

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Thursday attended a meeting of the Planning and Development Department through a video-link regarding promotion of cultivation of Olive trees.

Special suggestions were sought from the Governor regarding further promoting and encouraging the plantation of olive trees. A detailed discussion was made on including olive trees plantation in the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project.

The Governor told the meeting that the agriculture and forests departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were ready for initiating and taking forward this important project.

The Governor also apprised the meeting regarding the capacity and importance of olive cultivation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said on a large-scale plantation of olive trees the land of the province was much suitable.

He said through cooperative farming the youth of KP could be lured toward plantation of olive trees to enable them earn a decent livelihood for their families. He said by attracting the youth we could create numerous job opportunities for them.

The Governor maintained that federal institutions would definitely play their needed role in promotion of olive cultivation in the province. He said that the land of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was much fertile for cultivation of olive trees. Pakistan has quality olive production and foreign countries including Saudi Arabia were taking keen interest in this product.

He said with the Olive Tsunami project not only the cultivation of olive could be enhanced but its export could also be taken to a next level.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Forests Minister, Sayed Ishtiaq Urmer and officers from Food Security, Environment, Planning Committee and representatives from department concerned.