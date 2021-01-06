ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
MCC Quetta surpasses assigned targets

Updated 06 Jan 2021

QUETTA: Customs Quetta Appraisement and Preventive have surpassed all assigned targets in the first half of financial year 2020-21.

Quetta Customs Preventive recovered Rs6.32 billions worth of goods during the first six months of fiscal year 2020-21, which is 114 percent higher than the assigned target. According to the Customs officials, the Preventive sided of Quetta Collectorate recovered 704 NCP vehicles worth around RS.1.0 billion. Around 3.2 million liters of Iranian diesel worth Rs220 million was also recovered.

Other goods recovered include tyres, betel nuts, cloth, cigarettes, auto parts, electronics and drugs. Customs Quetta are assisting by FC and other law enforcement agencies.

MCC Appraisement Quetta during the first half of Financial Year 2020-2021 collected Rs.3.743 billion under the head of Customs Duty surpassing the target of Rs.2.925 billion by 28% meaning thereby that Rs.820 million has been collected over and above the assigned target.

Remember Rs 3.292 billion collected in the same period during FY 2020-2019. —PR

