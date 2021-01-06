ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
Shia Hazaras stage protest outside KPC

Recorder Report Updated 06 Jan 2021

KARACHI: People from Shia Hazara community Tuesday held a protest demonstration against the genocide of their community members in the country.

The demonstrators, mostly women and children gathered outside Karachi Press Club to denounce the recent killing of 11 coal miners in Mach, Balochistan by militants on Sunday last.

They urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan to arrest the culprits and ensure justice to the victims’ families.

“We are tired to giving shoulders to the coffins of our community members anymore,” said a protester. The state should protect our lives. “We are law abiding citizens. We don’t want to take the law in hands,” he added. He posed question as to how long the genocide of his community members would continue in the country.

He also recalled that Imran Khan before assuming premiership had posted a tweet on a similar terrorist attack in Quetta “Is their any state?” but our genocide is still continue, and here “I must ask the PM, is their any government?”

The participants were holding banners and play cards I. their hands inscribed slogans “stop killing of peaceful Hazaras. Why are we being killed? What is our crime.”

