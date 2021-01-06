Askari Bank collaborates with Bookme.pk

ISLAMABAD: Askari Bank has collaborated with Bookme.pk to provide a hassle-free digital experience for customers to conveniently purchase online tickets through Bookme.pk by paying directly through their bank accounts via Askari & NiFT e-Pay collaboration.

“As a completely cashless platform, we are excited to build our strategic partnership with Askari Bank to enable NiFT e-Payment gateway in order to further improve the customer checkout experience on our platform and enable a seamless and frictionless payments mechanism. This service will empower all Bookme customers to instantly book e-tickets and seamlessly execute payments through a secure and interoperable payment solution,” said Faizan Aslam, CEO Bookme.pk.

Asim Bashir, Country Head Digital Banking, Askari Bank commented, “Askari Bank’s core focus is to provide secure and efficient payment solutions to its customers and digitally equip them by providing various channels for their day to day financial needs. We have partnered with NIFT ePay which is an advanced digital payment system, and we strongly believe that this collaboration will bring more convenience to our customers and facilitate them in their E-commerce journey on various merchant websites.”

Haider Wahab, CEO NIFT, added, “It is a great milestone to enable one of the fastest growing digital platform in the country for online ticketing, in collaboration with Askari Bank. This is exactly the vision that was behind NIFT ePay and it very heartening to see its actual manifestation in the market. We are working with various industries to enable different use cases which are adding value to the platform”.—PR

