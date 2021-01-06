ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

JPMorgan Chase, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway to disband health venture

AFP Updated 06 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: Haven, a joint venture of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase formed three years ago to make US health care more affordable, announced on Monday it will disband.

The venture will end in February, Haven announced on its website, adding that the three companies plan to “continue to collaborate informally to design programs tailored to address the specific needs of their own employee populations.”

“In the past three years, Haven explored a wide range of health care solutions, as well as piloted new ways to make primary care easier to access, insurance benefits simpler to understand and easier to use, and prescription drugs more affordable,” the companies said in a statement.

Jeff Bezos’s Amazon, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and the financial giant announced in 2018 they would create a nonprofit health care plan to “provide US employees and their families with simplified, high-quality and transparent health care at a reasonable cost.”

The trio aimed to become a disruptor in the health care industry just as Amazon has in retail, using their combined data, technology, buying power and customer contacts to improve delivery while cutting costs.

The companies did not specify how many people would benefit under the new program, but a source told AFP at the time domestic employees of the companies and their dependents likely amount to at least a million workers nationwide. Rising health care costs in the United States, the only major economy that does not provide universal medical coverage to its citizens, is a perennial political issue that is expected to be on the agenda for President-elect Joe Biden when he takes office later this month.

JPMorgan Chase, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway to disband health venture

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift

Dawood seeks zero-rating for textile chain

Six agenda items including NFLP to be considered by ECC today

On basis of AT&C losses: PD accused of carrying out loadshedding

WB sees global output up 4pc in 2021, flags downside risks

Agri package not implemented due to Fakhar’s illness

Economy started to regain its pre-Covid trajectory in Q1FY21: SBP

Procurement of vaccine allowed by Cabinet

Setting up of additional accountability courts: PM wants quick disposal of corruption cases, SC told

Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated ‘at all costs’: Commanders

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.