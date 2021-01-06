Provision of basic facilities top priority: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that provision of basic facilities such as health, education, and infrastructural development was the chief priority of the incumbent government.

The speaker expressed these views, while witnessing the signing ceremony of the MoU between Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute, and Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi (BKMC), in the Parliament House on Tuesday.

He said that the provision of basic health facilities such as prevention, curative intervention, and rehabilitation would ameliorate the health issues faced by the poor segment of the population, who could not afford private health facilities.

He said that collaboration between public health institutions was imperative for upgrading medical education, and provision of basic health facilities at the door step of common people in the KPK.

The speaker termed this MoU a milestone in the field of healthcare facilities in the KPK.

He said that this agreement would enhance opportunities for medical students in the field of medical and allied health sciences.

