ZAB struggled for democracy, equal rights in country: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) always struggled for democracy and equal rights in the country.

Paying a glowing tribute on the eve of 93rd birthday anniversary of Zulfikar Bhutto, he said that that people could not forget the efforts to strengthen the economy of the country launching macro and micro level industrialisations, education institutions, lifting up the poor and political empowerment of every segment of the society.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated that PPP would follow the foot-steps of Zulfikar Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir.