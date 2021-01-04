AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA body seeks details of JIT report in Usama Satti case

  • The NA body was assured that the investigation would be conducted purely on merit.
APP 04 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior Monday directed the Islamabad Police to share details of the report of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), probing the killing of a 21-year boy - Usama Satti, with the parliamentary body.

The meeting, chaired by Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, was briefed by the Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Islamabad about tragic incident of killing of Usama Satti at Sri Nagar Highway, Islamabad.

He said a police mobile van received a wireless message that a robbery incident had taken place in Sector H-11 of the capital and the culprits managed to escape boarding a white coloured vehicle.

Unfortunately, he informed the parliamentary body that Usama Satti too was driving a white car with tinted glasses. The police party, aware of the robbery incident, tried to stop the vehicle. But the said car did not stop, so the police party opted firing to stop the vehicle, which resulted in the unfortunate death of Usama Satti.

Senior officers of Islamabad Police expressed serious concerns upon the sad incident and condemned it.

The NA body was informed that all five police officials had been arrested and a case had also been registered against them.

The vehicle had been taken into custody for examination/investigation and the weapons used have also been forwarded to forensic laboratory Lahore for examination.

The NA body was assured that the investigation would be conducted purely on merit.

Legal heirs of the deceased also attended the meeting.

Among others, MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, Syed Agha Rafiullah and Muhammad Ali Nawaz Awan, besides Special Secretary Ministry of Interior, Inspector General of Police ICT, along with their officers and staff attended the meeting.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior

NA body seeks details of JIT report in Usama Satti case

Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR

Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters