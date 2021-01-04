Pakistan
Babar Awan briefs PM about Senate session
- The country’s political situation was discussed.
04 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheeruddin Babar Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.
The country’s political situation was discussed during the meeting.
Babar Awan briefed the Prime Minister about Senate session. Besides, he also briefed the PM in detail about the performance of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
NAB recovered Rs389 bn in two years as compared to Rs104 bn in 10 years: PM
Babar Awan briefs PM about Senate session
Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR
Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task
Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18
Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC
Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga
Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise
Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today
Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference
Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister
Read more stories
Comments