IHC seeks comments from PTA in case against sacrilegious contents on Netflix

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from federation and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on a petition against uploading of blasphemous movie on social media and Netflix.

The court also ordered the ministry of information to ensure presence of its representative on next hearing in this case.

Justice Aamer Farouk of IHC conducted hearing into the case filed by Shuhada Foundation.

The petitioner’s lawyer Tariq Asad Advocate appeared before the court and pleaded that Netflix should be banned permanently on uploading the sacrilegious movie while Google, Youtube, twitter and facebook should be instructed to open franchises in Pakistan within six month.

After this, the court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing till Tuesday.